$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFSC. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nevada A. Kent purchased 3,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares in the company, valued at $172,627.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EFSC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.27. 120,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,871. The stock has a market cap of $779.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.31. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $48.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

