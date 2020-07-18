-$0.56 EPS Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Canadian Natural Resources posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 186.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CNQ traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,377,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,087. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.3003 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 134,659,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,841,896,000 after buying an additional 44,444,284 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $408,129,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,474,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $48,053,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.