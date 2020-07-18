$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PPL’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.58. PPL reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,562,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,045. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. PPL has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 483,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PPL by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

