$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.58. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.02. 1,195,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,186. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,810,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 847,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,526 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 52,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amphenol by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

