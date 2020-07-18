$0.67 EPS Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Activision Blizzard posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after buying an additional 250,950 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $5,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,241,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

