$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) to post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.72. E*TRADE Financial reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,191. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

