$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. TD Ameritrade posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on AMTD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of AMTD traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.13. 3,402,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. TD Ameritrade has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 145.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 134.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

