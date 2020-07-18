$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. TD Ameritrade posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on AMTD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of AMTD traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.13. 3,402,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. TD Ameritrade has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 145.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 134.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.