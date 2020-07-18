0x 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $50.34 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00004530 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Vebitcoin, Upbit and Bitbns. 0x has a market cap of $291.58 million and approximately $50.34 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.01886978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00087876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00187440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,494,632 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Bitbns, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Poloniex, AirSwap, Gate.io, Koinex, C2CX, Gatecoin, Bilaxy, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, IDEX, Coinone, Hotbit, Iquant, Bittrex, ABCC, DDEX, Independent Reserve, BitBay, OKEx, FCoin, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, WazirX, Vebitcoin, Huobi, Mercatox, Zebpay, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, GOPAX, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, Binance, Tokenomy, BitMart, Crex24 and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.