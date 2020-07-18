0xBitcoin (0xBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001626 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $854,109.35 and approximately $1.06 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045772 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.23 or 0.04971250 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00019378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031968 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

