-$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to announce ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the highest is ($0.58). Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 209.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. Macquarie raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.55. 2,070,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,624. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. H Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.8% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,812,000 after buying an additional 3,068,347 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $33,813,000. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $13,455,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $13,280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 286.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,367,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

