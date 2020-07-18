$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) to announce $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.64. LGI Homes reported earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,942,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 24.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.48. 350,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,100. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.26.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

