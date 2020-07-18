$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Canadian Natural Resources posted sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $10.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $11.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $12.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 134,659,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,841,896,000 after acquiring an additional 44,444,284 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,129,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,474,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $986,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,053,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. 4,377,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.