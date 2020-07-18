$116.40 Million in Sales Expected for American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will report $116.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.60 million and the lowest is $115.20 million. American Vanguard posted sales of $113.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full year sales of $485.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $487.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $507.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.05 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVD. ValuEngine cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AVD stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 74,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $414.10 million, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

In other American Vanguard news, Director Esmail Zirakparvar purchased 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $40,967.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,818.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 28,133 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,241,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after buying an additional 449,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

