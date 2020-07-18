$119.05 Million in Sales Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post sales of $119.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.10 million and the lowest is $119.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $111.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $461.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $461.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $506.85 million, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $518.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $106.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 16.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 193.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 53,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 57,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $268.11 million, a P/E ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 2.27. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

