$119.06 Million in Sales Expected for AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post $119.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.22 million. AlarmCom posted sales of $121.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year sales of $527.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.33 million to $535.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $575.74 million, with estimates ranging from $552.56 million to $599.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AlarmCom.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other AlarmCom news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $49,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,916.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $105,162.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,701,242 shares of company stock worth $269,439,086 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AlarmCom by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,860,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.89. 350,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.98. AlarmCom has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AlarmCom (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.