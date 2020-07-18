$14.28 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post $14.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.96 million and the highest is $16.00 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $10.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $105.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.30 million to $113.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $98.55 million, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $127.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,574,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,863,996. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

