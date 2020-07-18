$145.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report sales of $145.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.99 million to $149.05 million. Ducommun posted sales of $180.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $645.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.82 million to $651.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $665.31 million, with estimates ranging from $653.40 million to $677.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Ducommun stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 108,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,274. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $395.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Ducommun by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ducommun by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ducommun by 31.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.