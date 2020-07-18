$146.25 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce sales of $146.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.20 million to $150.80 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $219.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $589.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.70 million to $600.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $593.60 million, with estimates ranging from $576.70 million to $613.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.35. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 308.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,267,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,687 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,223,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 187,019 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

