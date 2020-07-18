$17.26 Million in Sales Expected for Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce sales of $17.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.64 million and the lowest is $16.88 million. Alphatec reported sales of $27.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $98.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.91 million to $107.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $140.49 million, with estimates ranging from $130.85 million to $150.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 167.29% and a negative net margin of 54.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

ATEC traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 186,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 38,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alphatec by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

