$187.30 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce sales of $187.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.50 million and the highest is $229.00 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $444.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $359.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,086. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Steven Madden by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

