$21.74 Million in Sales Expected for AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) will announce sales of $21.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.49 million to $22.23 million. AXT posted sales of $24.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $92.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.70 million to $97.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $106.44 million, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $109.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 2.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on AXTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

AXTI traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.83. 121,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $197.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.75 and a beta of 2.02. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 4.29.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AXT by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of AXT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AXT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

