$222.93 Million in Sales Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will report sales of $222.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.40 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $190.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $903.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $893.54 million to $912.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $927.45 million, with estimates ranging from $924.20 million to $930.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.91 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 330,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.43. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,921 shares in the company, valued at $648,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. White acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,112.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $33,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,068,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,190 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 257,029 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 14.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,371,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,864 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

