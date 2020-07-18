$227.30 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to post $227.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.60 million and the lowest is $215.00 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $262.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.62%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sidoti raised Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $50.50. 109,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

