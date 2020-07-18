2key.network Trading Down 1.6% This Week (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $877,568.72 and approximately $1.11 million worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000481 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 2key.network has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045772 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.23 or 0.04971250 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00019378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031968 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,820,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,940,289 tokens. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.