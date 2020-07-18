$36.67 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report sales of $36.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.10 million to $39.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $37.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $155.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.60 million to $166.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $141.70 million, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $145.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million.

MBWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

MBWM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. 41,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Michael H. Price sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.