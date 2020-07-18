$39.30 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will post sales of $39.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.70 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $39.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $165.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.23 million to $168.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $180.59 million, with estimates ranging from $175.41 million to $185.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $201,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,680.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,667.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,719 shares of company stock worth $319,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,381. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.