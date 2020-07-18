$450.41 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post sales of $450.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.90 million and the lowest is $449.36 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $462.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 481,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,641. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $916,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $317,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

