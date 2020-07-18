$481.64 Million in Sales Expected for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will report $481.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $454.06 million and the highest is $500.86 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $679.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on CTB shares. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

CTB traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.42. 359,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.