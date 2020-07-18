$50.03 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post sales of $50.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.20 million. Amalgamated Bank reported sales of $48.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year sales of $203.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.40 million to $206.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $200.66 million, with estimates ranging from $198.00 million to $203.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.94 million.

Several research firms have commented on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of AMAL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.24. 22,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $357.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72,182 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,001,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 113,934 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 40.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 834,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 274,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Amalgamated Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

