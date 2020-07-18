$674.75 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce sales of $674.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $669.03 million and the highest is $680.46 million. Stantec posted sales of $712.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.79 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Stantec stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,639. Stantec has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stantec by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

