$80.61 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to announce $80.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.80 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $86.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $403.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.30 million to $410.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $461.43 million, with estimates ranging from $435.70 million to $493.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.44 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 7.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 50.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 155,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,583. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.55. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $80.76.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.