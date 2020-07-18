$9.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will report $9.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.13 billion and the lowest is $9.00 billion. Chubb reported sales of $8.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $36.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.14 billion to $36.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $37.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.53 billion to $37.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.76.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $745,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,670. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

