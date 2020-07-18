ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post $30.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $29.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $141.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.80 million to $145.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $191.66 million, with estimates ranging from $182.00 million to $207.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 16.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $294,251.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,251.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,944. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 389,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,358. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.17 and a beta of 0.73. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $91.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.