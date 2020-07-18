ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. ACM Research posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of ACMR stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.01. 389,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,358. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 83.17 and a beta of 0.73.

In other ACM Research news, Director Chenming Hu sold 8,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $533,593.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,006.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $294,251.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,251.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,944. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

