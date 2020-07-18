Adelphoi (ADL) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a market cap of $176,336.08 and approximately $648.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.01885441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00086626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00186963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

