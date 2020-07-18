Adshares Price Tops $0.0552 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $4,852.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares token can now be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.01886985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00088598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00187365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares’ launch date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,864,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

