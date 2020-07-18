Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Trading 12.5% Higher This Week

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market capitalization of $130.89 million and approximately $16,833.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00464823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003401 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003080 BTC.

About Advanced Internet Blocks

AIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

