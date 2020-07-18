Aeternity (AE) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, CoinBene, Radar Relay and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $47.02 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001279 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000196 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 361,583,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,762,576 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, OKEx, CoinBene, BitMart, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Mercatox, HitBTC, Koinex, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Crex24, FCoin, Gate.io, BigONE, OOOBTC, HADAX, Zebpay, Liqui, Tokenomy, Binance, IDAX, OTCBTC and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

