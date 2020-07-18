AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIBRF shares. Barclays upgraded AIB Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

OTCMKTS AIBRF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,861. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

