Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.34. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATSG shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,345. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,239.00 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $81,270.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

