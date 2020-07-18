Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATSG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Shares of ATSG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 657,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,239.00 and a beta of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $81,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 166,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.