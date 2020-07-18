Airbloc (ABL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $315,479.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, OKEx, CPDAX and Bilaxy. Airbloc has a market cap of $1.75 million and $315,479.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.01886985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00088598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00187365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx, IDEX, CPDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.