Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS DETNF remained flat at $$19.38 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

