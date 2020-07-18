Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS DETNF remained flat at $$19.38 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Analyst Recommendations for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.