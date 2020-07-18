Alchemint Standards Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $303,466.58 and $140.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.88 or 0.01885231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00088535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001107 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

