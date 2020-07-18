Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.36.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.
In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $11,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,749,362 shares in the company, valued at $335,422,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John Redmond acquired 5,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.89 per share, with a total value of $614,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 242,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,785,463.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,030. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.34. The stock had a trading volume of 206,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,203. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day moving average is $118.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
