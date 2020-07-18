Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $11,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,749,362 shares in the company, valued at $335,422,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John Redmond acquired 5,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.89 per share, with a total value of $614,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 242,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,785,463.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,030. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.34. The stock had a trading volume of 206,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,203. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day moving average is $118.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

