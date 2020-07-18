Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.88.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $158.36. 306,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,839. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $164.09. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,093,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,563 shares of company stock valued at $26,840,882. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

