Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) will post sales of $50.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.38 million. Ambarella reported sales of $56.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $216.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.72 million to $225.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $248.79 million, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $269.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $310,080.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,755.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $396,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,775 shares of company stock worth $859,585 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 241,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 34,769 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 55,525 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $980,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.11. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

