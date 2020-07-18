American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.85 Million

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Analysts predict that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will report sales of $7.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. American River Bankshares reported sales of $6.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year sales of $28.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $29.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.30 million, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $26.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

AMRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

AMRB stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.