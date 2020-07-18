American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.85 Million

Analysts predict that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will report sales of $7.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. American River Bankshares reported sales of $6.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year sales of $28.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $29.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.30 million, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $26.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

AMRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

AMRB stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

