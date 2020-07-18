American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. American River Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 21.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMRB shares. ValuEngine downgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American River Bankshares by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American River Bankshares by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American River Bankshares by 70.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,466 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American River Bankshares by 9.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.84. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

