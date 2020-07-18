AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $4,601.05 and approximately $2.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AmsterdamCoin alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Profile

AmsterdamCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin . The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmsterdamCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmsterdamCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.